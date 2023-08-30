Menu

Crime

Crash south of Peterborough leads to impaired driving arrest: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 30, 2023 9:57 am
Peterborough County OPP arrested a driver for impaired driving following a crash south of Peterborough on Aug. 29, 2023. File / Global News
No injuries were reported but a driver faces impaired driving charges following a crash south of Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.

Peterborough County OPP say just before 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Crowley Line in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Police say the vehicle veered onto a soft shoulder resulting in it going into a ditch.

The driver was not injured but was determined to be under the influence of alcohol, OPP say.

David Girard, 59, from Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

His driver’s licence was also suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 26.

