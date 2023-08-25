Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Motorcycle crash in Kawartha Lakes leads to impaired driving arrest: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 25, 2023 8:02 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a motorcyclist was charged with impaired driving following a crash in Little Britain on Aug. 23, 2023. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a motorcyclist was charged with impaired driving following a crash in Little Britain on Aug. 23, 2023. City of Kawartha Lakes OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A motorcyclist faces impaired driving and other charges following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday.

According to OPP, officers responded to a crash on Valentia Road in the village of Little Britain, where they found a motorcycle in the ditch. No injuries were reported.

The driver was determined to be impaired.

A 36-year-old from Little Britain was arrested and charged with impaired driving (drug and alcohol), driving while under suspension, driving a vehicle without insurance and licence plates and driving without a helmet or with an improper helmet.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a future date.

Click to play video: 'Impaired driving charges laid after 2 vehicle crash on The Parkway in Peterborough'
Impaired driving charges laid after 2 vehicle crash on The Parkway in Peterborough
Advertisement
Related News
Impaired DrivingCity of Kawartha LakesDrunk DrivingMotorcycle CrashMotorcycle SafetyMotorcyclistsLittle BritainValentia Roadwhat happened on Valentia Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices