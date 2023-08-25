Motorcycle crash in Kawartha Lakes leads to impaired driving arrest: OPP

See more sharing options

A motorcyclist faces impaired driving and other charges following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday.

According to OPP, officers responded to a crash on Valentia Road in the village of Little Britain, where they found a motorcycle in the ditch. No injuries were reported.

The driver was determined to be impaired.

A 36-year-old from Little Britain was arrested and charged with impaired driving (drug and alcohol), driving while under suspension, driving a vehicle without insurance and licence plates and driving without a helmet or with an improper helmet.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a future date.