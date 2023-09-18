Driver arrested for impaired after travelling past roadblock in Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces an impaired driving charge following an incident near the scene of a serious collision west of Lindsay, Ont., on Sunday night.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say just before midnight, officers stopped a vehicle on County Road 46 after the vehicle drove past a road closure sign for a collision at the intersection of County Road 46 and Highway 7 west of Lindsay. That collision several hours earlier involved a pickup truck and car and sent three people to hospital.

OPP say officers determined the driver was impaired.

A 58-year-old man from the village of Woodville, Ont., in the City of Kawartha Lakes was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs) and failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days, OPP say.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 12.