Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver arrested for impaired after travelling past roadblock in Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 2:28 pm
A driver was charged after driving past a road closure sign for a collision on Highway 7 in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Sept. 17, 2023. View image in full screen
A driver was charged after driving past a road closure sign for a collision on Highway 7 in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Sept. 17, 2023. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces an impaired driving charge following an incident near the scene of a serious collision west of Lindsay, Ont., on Sunday night.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say just before midnight, officers stopped a vehicle on County Road 46 after the vehicle drove past a road closure sign for a collision at the intersection of County Road 46 and Highway 7 west of Lindsay. That collision several hours earlier involved a pickup truck and car and sent three people to hospital.

OPP say officers determined the driver was impaired.

A 58-year-old man from the village of Woodville, Ont., in the City of Kawartha Lakes was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs) and failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days, OPP say.

Story continues below advertisement

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 12.

Related News
OPPImpaired DrivingCity of Kawartha LakesDrunk DrivingKawartha LakeslindsayCity of Kawartha Lakes OPPWoodvilleCounty Road 46
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices