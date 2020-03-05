Menu

Health

New presumptive case of COVID-19 in Quebec

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 7:32 am
Health officials are awaiting test results on a second presumptive case of COVID-19 in Quebec.
Health officials are awaiting test results on a second presumptive case of COVID-19 in Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

A new presumptive case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has been detected in Quebec.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services made the announcement early Thursday morning. Preliminary tests performed at Quebec’s Public Health Laboratory came back positive, and officials are now awaiting confirmatory results from the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

The ministry has reported the patient recently was recently travelling, but officials have not yet disclosed to which locations the person had travelled.

If confirmed, this would be the second case of COVID-19 in Quebec and the 35th in Canada.

The first confirmed case of the virus in Quebec is a woman who had recently travelled to Iran one of the countries hardest hit by the virus outside of China. Her case has been described as mild, though she was briefly seen at the Jewish General Hospital on Tuesday.

All other confirmed cases in Canada have been in Ontario and British Columbia.

With files from the Canadian Press’ French-language service

