Quebec woman diagnosed with COVID-19 released from Jewish General Hospital

A woman who has the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Quebec has been released from the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal.

Carl Thériault, a spokesperson for the hospital, said on Wednesday morning that the patient was evaluated by doctors and that she was cleared to return home.

The woman was being monitored by a doctor at the Verdun hospital while she was isolated at her residence.

She was advised on Tuesday to go to the Jewish General Hospital, one of the four institutions in Quebec tasked with treating patients who contract the coronavirus.

While little information has been revealed about the patient’s health, Thériault said that her release from the hospital is positive.

The patient was diagnosed last week following a series of tests after she returned to Montreal via Qatar from Iran.

This is Quebec’s first confirmed case of the coronavirus but seven people were under investigation as of Tuesday evening. Quebec’s health ministry says the risk of transmission remains relatively low.

In Canada, 30 cases of the virus have been confirmed. The federal government announced on Wednesday it has created a new Cabinet committee to deal with the virus and to keep Canadians safe.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since quickly spread, infecting more than 90,000 people worldwide. It has killed more than 3,100.

— With files from Global News’ Alessia Simona Maratta and Hannah Jackson