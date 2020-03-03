Menu

Canada

Quebecer diagnosed with COVID-19 to undergo further medical evaluation at hospital

By Kalina Laframboise and Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 4:37 pm
Updated March 3, 2020 4:40 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

A woman who tested posted for COVID-19 in Quebec last week will undergo further medical evaluation on Tuesday.

Carl Thériault, a spokesperson for the Jewish General Hospital (JGH), said the patient has not yet been admitted to the hospital.

The woman was being followed by a doctor at the Verdun hospital and she was advised to seek an evaluation at the JGH, according to Thériault.

However, he could neither confirm if her state has worsened nor provide more details.

The patient’s first tests came back positive for the virus last week. Her final tests showed she had contracted COVID-19 after returning to Montreal from Iran via Doha, Qatar.

At the time, health officials said that because her symptoms were not considered to be severe, she was asked to stay at home in insolation.

This is the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in the province.

Quebec’s health ministry says that the risk of transmission remains low.

