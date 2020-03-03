Quebecer diagnosed with COVID-19 to undergo further medical evaluation at hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A woman who tested posted for COVID-19 in Quebec last week will undergo further medical evaluation on Tuesday.

Carl Thériault, a spokesperson for the Jewish General Hospital (JGH), said the patient has not yet been admitted to the hospital.

The woman was being followed by a doctor at the Verdun hospital and she was advised to seek an evaluation at the JGH, according to Thériault.

However, he could neither confirm if her state has worsened nor provide more details.

The patient’s first tests came back positive for the virus last week. Her final tests showed she had contracted COVID-19 after returning to Montreal from Iran via Doha, Qatar.

At the time, health officials said that because her symptoms were not considered to be severe, she was asked to stay at home in insolation.

This is the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in the province.

Quebec’s health ministry says that the risk of transmission remains low.

