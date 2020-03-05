Canadians urged to avoid all travel to Iran as coronavirus spreads

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Travel Canada is urging Canadians to avoid all travel to Iran over the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In an updated travel advisory issued Thursday, the Canadian government said it is becoming “increasingly difficult” to leave the country.

READ MORE: Coronavirus death toll rises to 107 in Iran as authorities limit travel

The government says other risks include the “volatile security situation, the regional threat of terrorism and the possibility of arbitrary detention.”

“Canadians, particularly dual Canadian-Iranian citizens, are at risk of being arbitrarily questioned, arrested and detained. Iran does not recognize dual nationality and Canada will not be granted consular access to dual Canadian-Iranian citizens,” the advisory reads.

1:12 Coronavirus outbreak: WHO staff member tests positive for COVID-19 in Iran Coronavirus outbreak: WHO staff member tests positive for COVID-19 in Iran

The updated travel advisory comes as Iran has reported 107 people have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Iran on Thursday also announced that authorities would be manning checkpoints to limit travel between major cities in the Islamic Republic as cases of the virus passed 3,500.

More to come.