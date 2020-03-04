Octagon lands back in Saskatoon for UFC Fight Night

Send this page to someone via email

The UFC is coming back for a second bout in Saskatchewan.

The mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, headquartered in Las Vegas, Nev., announced Wednesday it will stage its 32nd live event in Canada at Saskatoon’s SaskTel Centre on June 20.

“We are thrilled to bring the world-famous Octagon back to the Canadian Prairies,” said David Shaw, UFC senior vice-president of international and content, in a press release.

“Our Saskatchewan fans remain some of the most passionate in Canada. We can’t wait to return with a spectacular night of fights, featuring top-ranked contenders and rising prospects.”

UFC Fight Night 74 occurred in Saskatoon on Aug. 23, 2015, with Max Holloway defeating Charles Oliveira in the main event.

The first summer event of 2020 in the Bridge City includes the following fights:

Canadian Gillian Robertson (7-4) takes on Brazilian fighter Taila Santos (15-1); and

Quebec’s Marc-Andre Barriault (11-4) will face Oskar Piechota (11-3-1), of Poland.

UFC said ticket prices and other information will be released at a later date.

The organization produces over 40 live events annually in arenas around the world. Since debuting in Canada in 2018, 31 events have been staged by UFC in 11 Canadian cities.

