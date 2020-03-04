Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Octagon lands back in Saskatoon for UFC Fight Night

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted March 4, 2020 1:24 pm
Octagon lands back in Saskatoon for UFC Fight Night
Saskatoon’s SaskTel Centre will host a UFC Fight Night for a second time since August 2015. Thomas Piller / Global News

The UFC is coming back for a second bout in Saskatchewan.

The mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, headquartered in Las Vegas, Nev., announced Wednesday it will stage its 32nd live event in Canada at Saskatoon’s SaskTel Centre on June 20.

Related News

READ MORE: Saskatoon still exploring sites for potential downtown arena

“We are thrilled to bring the world-famous Octagon back to the Canadian Prairies,” said David Shaw, UFC senior vice-president of international and content, in a press release.

“Our Saskatchewan fans remain some of the most passionate in Canada. We can’t wait to return with a spectacular night of fights, featuring top-ranked contenders and rising prospects.”

READ MORE: Tickets to 49th annual Juno Awards in Saskatoon go on sale Nov. 22

UFC Fight Night 74 occurred in Saskatoon on Aug. 23, 2015, with Max Holloway defeating Charles Oliveira in the main event.

Story continues below advertisement

The first summer event of 2020 in the Bridge City includes the following fights:

  • Canadian Gillian Robertson (7-4) takes on Brazilian fighter Taila Santos (15-1); and
  • Quebec’s Marc-Andre Barriault (11-4) will face Oskar Piechota (11-3-1), of Poland.

UFC said ticket prices and other information will be released at a later date.

The organization produces over 40 live events annually in arenas around the world. Since debuting in Canada in 2018, 31 events have been staged by UFC in 11 Canadian cities.

Saskatchewan fans reflect on big events of 2019
Saskatchewan fans reflect on big events of 2019
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon SportsRegina SportsSaskTel CentreUFCMMAMixed Martial ArtsUFC Fight NightFight NightOctagonSaskatoon UFCSaskatoon UFC Fight Night
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.