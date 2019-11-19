Tickets to 49th annual Juno Awards in Saskatoon go on sale Nov. 22

Send this page to someone via email

The Juno Awards will visit Saskatchewan a third time and tickets go on sale this week.

An event known as Canada’s biggest night in music will take place next in Saskatoon at SaskTel Centre on March 15, 2020.

Tickets to the 49th annual Juno Awards broadcast go on sale Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. CT. Prices start at $39.95, plus fees.

Canadian musicians will go head-to-head with NHL legends in the 2020 Juno Cup at Merlis Belsher Place on March 13, 2020. Organizers said it’s just one of the other events taking place during Juno Week 2020 from March 9 through 15, 2020.

Tickets to the celebrity hockey game go on sale Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. Individual tickets to the Juno Cup are $20, plus fees, or $15, plus fees, when purchasing 10 or more.

People can purchase tickets online, by phone at 1-800-970-7328 or in-person at the SaskTel Centre box office.

This is the second time the Bridge City has hosted the event, with it first being held in Saskatoon in 2007. Regina has hosted the Junos once in 2013.