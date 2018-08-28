Canada
Lawyer by day, One Bad Son drummer by night

WATCH ABOVE: He’s a lawyer, but Kurt Dahl is also the drummer for One Bad Son. Dahl and Fiona Odlum talk about OBS’s upcoming tour and new single “Hurricane.”

When Kurt Dahl isn’t playing his band’s hits for music fans, he’s a lawyer.

The One Bad Son drummer has been doing what he loves for around 15 years, working in the Canadian music industry, and has found a way to back to his home province of Saskatchewan.

When SaskMusic re-launched its legal services program in April 2015, Dahl jumped on-board to provide members with pro bono services relating to artists’ careers in the industry.

“I grew up reading rock ‘n’ roll biographies as a kid and one thing that all my idols have in common is that they signed a contract that really hurt their career, and some of them got over it, and some didn’t,” Dahl said.

“That’s where I try to come in and help. And If I can help them sign a contract that is going to help their career, rather than hurt it, I feel like it’s the least I could do to give back to the community in this province.”

Dahl wrote his master of laws thesis in 2009, and has practiced entertainment law in Vancouver since 2010. He has since returned to Saskatoon to work with Murphy and Company Law, and to raise his family.

The drummer still tours regularly with his band, and have opened for the likes of Buckcherry, Def Leppard, Judas Priest, Papa Roach, and Three Days Grace.

Their biggest tour in 14 years is right around the corner when One Bad Son opens for heavy metal singer Sebastian Bach, the former lead singer of Skid Row.

“It’s really special because I grew up listening to Sebastian Bach. He’s one of the greatest voices in rock so the 13-year-old me is going to be like, jumping out of his skin, and the 37-year-old me is just  be trying to keep it cool,” Dahl said.

Kurt Dahl (far left) is a lawyer by day, and drummer for One Bad Son by night.

One Bad Son / Supplied

Dahl, though, is keeping it all in perspective.

“You’re in a van, for a lot of hours with four other dudes. That part isn’t glamorous, but the shows will be great and it’s kind of cool because the longer I do this, the more grateful I am for all these opportunities.”

The U.S. tour kicks off in Denver, Colo., on Sept. 26.

