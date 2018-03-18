Women channel their inner rockers at band camp in Saskatoon

The Crayolas are a new Saskatoon band — who have only known each other for three days.

Band member Jena Schell plays the keyboard and sings, but admits she didn’t have much music experience before this weekend.

“I’ve always been a shower singer. That’s always been my thing. I played the saxophone in Grade 6,” Schell said.

Schell joined 19 other participants at Saskatoon’s third annual Girls Rock Camp: All Grown Up at the Queen’s House Retreat and Renewal Centre.

The weekend mini-camp gave women a chance to learn an instrument, form a band, then write a song and perform it. The 20 women formed five bands of four members each.

“The fact that I was able to get up in front of a group of my peers and showcase and let loose and be comfortable was huge for me, because that’s not my comfort zone at all,” Schell explained.

Sabrina Materie took on the bass for her band, Human Animals. She said she tries to see as much live music as possible, but has always been watching from the crowd.

“I feel like I learned so much more in such a really supportive environment than I would have if I signed up for one-hour weekly lessons,” Materie said.

The All Grown Up camp serves as a fundraiser for the summer program of Girls Rock Camp Saskatoon, which helps young girls build self-esteem through music.

“It’s really about having women have an opportunity to step outside their comfort zones and try something new and gain some skills and confidence and maybe feel comfortable participating in the music scene in a different way,” said committee member Margot Gough, who helps organize the camps.

The five bands performed a dress rehearsal for friends and family on Saturday afternoon.

They are set to take the stage at Amigo’s at 8 p.m. CT on Sunday.