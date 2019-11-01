Alberta heavyweight Tanner ‘The Bulldozer’ Boser to fight on UFC card in Korea

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta heavyweight Tanner “The Bulldozer” Boser will face France’s Ciryl “Bon Gamin” Gane on a televised UFC Fight Night card Dec. 21 in South Korea.

The main event in Busan pits featherweight Brian “T-City” Ortega against “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. Ortega is ranked No. 2 among 145-pound contenders while Jung is No. 7.

Boser (17-5-1) won a unanimous decision over six-foot-seven American Daniel Spitz in his UFC debut Oct. 18 in Boston.

Boser, a native of Bonnyville, Alta., who now calls Edmonton home, was slated to make his debut at UFC 240 on July 27 in Edmonton. But the bout was cancelled on the eve of the card with his opponent, Brazilian Giacomo Lemos, banned for two years for failing a doping test.

The 28-year-old Boser is no stranger to fighting on foreign soil, having competed in Australia, England, Kazakhstan, Russia and the United Arab Emirates in recent years.

The six-foot-five 265-pound Gane (5-0-0) has won both of his UFC fight to date. He is a former champion in TKO, a Quebec promotion.