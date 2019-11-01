Menu

Edmonton sports

Canada

Alberta heavyweight Tanner ‘The Bulldozer’ Boser to fight on UFC card in Korea

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2019 9:18 pm
Alberta fighter finds out his UFC fight in Edmonton has been cancelled
July 26: UFC 240 takes place at Rogers Place in Edmonton this weekend. Alberta's Tanner Boser was supposed to take part, but as Kevin Karius explains, he says he was told his fight has been cancelled.

Alberta heavyweight Tanner “The Bulldozer” Boser will face France’s Ciryl “Bon Gamin” Gane on a televised UFC Fight Night card Dec. 21 in South Korea.

The main event in Busan pits featherweight Brian “T-City” Ortega against “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. Ortega is ranked No. 2 among 145-pound contenders while Jung is No. 7.

READ MORE: Alberta heavyweight Tanner ‘The Bulldozer’ Boser ready for UFC debut in Edmonton

Boser (17-5-1) won a unanimous decision over six-foot-seven American Daniel Spitz in his UFC debut Oct. 18 in Boston.

Boser, a native of Bonnyville, Alta., who now calls Edmonton home, was slated to make his debut at UFC 240 on July 27 in Edmonton. But the bout was cancelled on the eve of the card with his opponent, Brazilian Giacomo Lemos, banned for two years for failing a doping test.

READ MORE: Edgar, Holloway look forward to finally fighting each other at UFC 240 in Edmonton

The 28-year-old Boser is no stranger to fighting on foreign soil, having competed in Australia, England, Kazakhstan, Russia and the United Arab Emirates in recent years.

Story continues below advertisement

The six-foot-five 265-pound Gane (5-0-0) has won both of his UFC fight to date. He is a former champion in TKO, a Quebec promotion.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Edmonton sportsSouth KoreaUFCMixed Martial ArtsTanner BoserUFC Fight NightThe bulldozeralberta heavyweightbon gaminciryl gane
