Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

UFC champion Georges St-Pierre to headline 69th B’Nai Brith Sports Celebrity Dinner

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted January 23, 2020 5:00 am
Georges St-Pierre is one of a handful of guest speakers at the 69th annual B'Nai Brith Sports Celebrity Dinner in Hamilton, Ont.
Georges St-Pierre is one of a handful of guest speakers at the 69th annual B'Nai Brith Sports Celebrity Dinner in Hamilton, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

The B’Nai Brith Sports Celebrity Dinner has been a part of the Hamilton sports landscape for nearly seven decades.

Its 69th annual event will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Hamilton Convention Centre.

The dinner honours outstanding male and female Athletes of the Year from Hamilton-area high schools, McMaster University and Mohawk College.

READ MORE: ‘There are no tears’ — Georges St-Pierre announces retirement from MMA

The list of speakers includes two-time UFC welterweight champion and former middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre.

Those in attendance will also hear from Canadian Olympic gold medallists Mark Tewksbury and Tessa Bonhomme, 2003 British Open champion Ben Curtis, Canadian sportscaster Dan Shulman and Kent State University golf director Herb Page.

LISTEN: 900 CHML’s Ted Michaels chats with Georges St-Pierre and other guests on the ‘Health & Wellness Show’

The B’Nai Brith Sports Celebrity Dinner has raised over $2 million for local charities, including the Hamilton Bulldogs Foundation, Food4Kids, Jays Care and Thrive Child and Youth Trauma Services.

Story continues below advertisement
George St-Pierre launches men’s clothing collection
George St-Pierre launches men’s clothing collection
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
B’nai Brith CanadaGeorges St-PierreMark TewksburyHamilton sportsHerb PageB'Nai Brith Sports Celebrity DinnerBen CurtisDan ShulmanTessa Bonhomme
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.