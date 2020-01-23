UFC champion Georges St-Pierre to headline 69th B’Nai Brith Sports Celebrity Dinner

Send this page to someone via email

The B’Nai Brith Sports Celebrity Dinner has been a part of the Hamilton sports landscape for nearly seven decades.

Its 69th annual event will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Hamilton Convention Centre.

The dinner honours outstanding male and female Athletes of the Year from Hamilton-area high schools, McMaster University and Mohawk College.

The list of speakers includes two-time UFC welterweight champion and former middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre.

Those in attendance will also hear from Canadian Olympic gold medallists Mark Tewksbury and Tessa Bonhomme, 2003 British Open champion Ben Curtis, Canadian sportscaster Dan Shulman and Kent State University golf director Herb Page.

LISTEN: 900 CHML’s Ted Michaels chats with Georges St-Pierre and other guests on the ‘Health & Wellness Show’

The B’Nai Brith Sports Celebrity Dinner has raised over $2 million for local charities, including the Hamilton Bulldogs Foundation, Food4Kids, Jays Care and Thrive Child and Youth Trauma Services.

4:30 George St-Pierre launches men’s clothing collection George St-Pierre launches men’s clothing collection