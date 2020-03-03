Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton police looking for man who allegedly robbed jewelry store

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 5:26 pm
Hamilton police say a man armed with a hammer was able to get away with jewelry from a store inside Jackson Square on Feb 24, 2020. .
Hamilton police say a man armed with a hammer was able to get away with jewelry from a store inside Jackson Square on Feb 24, 2020. .

Hamilton police say they’re looking for a man who allegedly made off with jewelry after a robbery in broad daylight at Jackson Square last Monday.

Investigators say the man — described as slim, between five feet, 10 inches and six feet tall, with blonde hair and a beard — entered Golden Gate Jewellers, threatened an employee with a hammer and demanded jewelry be handed over.

“The hammer was not used … there was a threat made towards the clerk to give him merchandise or he would start smashing all the jewelry cases with the hammer,” Const. Lorraine Edwards told Global News.

READ MORE: 2 brothers from Quebec charged with running sex trafficking operation in Hamilton

Detectives would not disclose the exact cash value of the merchandise stolen but did say it was under $2,000.

The man was last seen fleeing west through the mall. He was wearing black track-style pants, a black wool hat and a sweater.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-8939 or 905 546-2991.

 

 

 

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonHamilton PoliceJackson SquareLorraine Edwardsgolden gate jewellershamilton jewellery store robbedman robs jewellery store
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.