Hamilton police looking for man who allegedly robbed jewelry store

Hamilton police say they’re looking for a man who allegedly made off with jewelry after a robbery in broad daylight at Jackson Square last Monday.
Investigators say the man — described as slim, between five feet, 10 inches and six feet tall, with blonde hair and a beard — entered Golden Gate Jewellers, threatened an employee with a hammer and demanded jewelry be handed over.
“The hammer was not used … there was a threat made towards the clerk to give him merchandise or he would start smashing all the jewelry cases with the hammer,” Const. Lorraine Edwards told Global News.
Detectives would not disclose the exact cash value of the merchandise stolen but did say it was under $2,000.
The man was last seen fleeing west through the mall. He was wearing black track-style pants, a black wool hat and a sweater.
Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-8939 or 905 546-2991.
