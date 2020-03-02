Menu

Crime

2 brothers from Quebec charged with running sex trafficking operation in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 1:19 pm
Updated March 2, 2020 1:31 pm
Anthony Dignard, 21, and Sulyvan Dignard, 22, are facing charges connected to a sex trafficking operation in Hamilton.
Anthony Dignard, 21, and Sulyvan Dignard, 22, are facing charges connected to a sex trafficking operation in Hamilton. Hamilton Police Service

Two brothers from Quebec have been arrested in Hamilton after a sex trafficking investigation in the city on the weekend, according to police.

Detectives say a caller from the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline tipped them off to a home in the area of Ferguson Avenue North and Simcoe Street East on Saturday around 4 p.m. after reports of two women in distress.

Police believe the females were forced into a sex trade scheme using the Airbnb app.

READ MORE: Hamilton man facing charges in human-trafficking investigation

Anthony Dignard, 21, is facing two charges connected to trafficking sexual services, while Sulyvan Dignard, 22, faces nine charges including trafficking for sex and an additional count for uttering threats.

Investigators did not reveal the scope of the trafficking operation but do believe there are additional victims and are urging them to come forward.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-540-6379 or the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010.

 

