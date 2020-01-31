Menu

Crime

Hamilton man facing charges in human-trafficking investigation

By Shiona Thompson Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 7:38 am
Hamilton police say the suspect was brought into custody on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Hamilton police say the suspect was brought into custody on Saturday, Jan. 25. Pixabay

A 19-year-old Hamilton man is facing nine charges in connection with a human-trafficking investigation.

Hamilton police say officers received information in December of last year about a man who had allegedly coerced a young woman into the sex trade with drugs.

Police identified the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest. On Saturday, police say officers located the suspect at an east-end Hamilton residence and brought him into custody.

READ MORE: Hamilton police searching for ‘dangerous’ suspect in human-trafficking investigation (2018)

Alex La, 19, of Hamilton, has been charged with the following offences:

  • robbery
  • trafficking in persons
  • trafficking in persons for material benefit
  • procuring for sexual services
  • advertising sexual services
  • two counts of pointing a firearm
  • two counts of failure to comply with a youth sentence

Investigators believe there may be other victims or individuals who have information involving this case.

READ MORE: 2 Hamilton girls victims of human trafficking (2018)

Police are encouraging potential victims and those with information to call Det. Const. Kudo Park of Hamilton police’s human-trafficking unit at 905-540-6379 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online to submit information anonymously.

