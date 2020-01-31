Hamilton man facing charges in human-trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old Hamilton man is facing nine charges in connection with a human-trafficking investigation.

Hamilton police say officers received information in December of last year about a man who had allegedly coerced a young woman into the sex trade with drugs.

Police identified the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest. On Saturday, police say officers located the suspect at an east-end Hamilton residence and brought him into custody.

Alex La, 19, of Hamilton, has been charged with the following offences:

robbery

trafficking in persons

trafficking in persons for material benefit

procuring for sexual services

advertising sexual services

two counts of pointing a firearm

two counts of failure to comply with a youth sentence

Investigators believe there may be other victims or individuals who have information involving this case.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are encouraging potential victims and those with information to call Det. Const. Kudo Park of Hamilton police’s human-trafficking unit at 905-540-6379 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online to submit information anonymously.