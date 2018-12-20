Crime
December 20, 2018 4:23 pm

Hamilton police searching for ‘dangerous’ suspect in human trafficking investigation

Sara Cain By Reporter  900 CHML
Police said Alijah Weir-Mohammed, 23, is known to frequent the Hamilton area.

Hamilton Police
The Hamilton police human trafficking unit says they are looking for a fugitive who is considered to be dangerous.

A police investigation that started in November has resulted in an arrest warrant.

He faces a slate of 23 charges including forcible confinement, sexual assault, sexual exploitation and trafficking.

If spotted, police ask that members of the public call 911.

 

