Hamilton police searching for ‘dangerous’ suspect in human trafficking investigation
A A
The Hamilton police human trafficking unit says they are looking for a fugitive who is considered to be dangerous.
A police investigation that started in November has resulted in an arrest warrant.
Alijah Weir-Mohammed, 23, is known to frequent the Hamilton area.
He faces a slate of 23 charges including forcible confinement, sexual assault, sexual exploitation and trafficking.
If spotted, police ask that members of the public call 911.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.