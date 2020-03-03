Menu

Suspicious package in West Kelowna not a threat, say RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 1:53 pm
Updated March 3, 2020 2:11 pm
West Kelowna RCMP says a suspicious package that was found in front of a local business on Monday morning was determined not to be a threat to the public.
West Kelowna RMCP says a suspicious package found Monday morning in front of a local business wasn’t a threat to the public.

After investigating the incident, police issued a press release on Tuesday morning, stating the package was non-criminal in nature.

Police said as a precaution the area was cordoned off and an explosive disposal unit was brought in, which determined the package’s contents weren’t threatening.

READ MORE: Osoyoos police investigating small, ‘suspicious’ packages strewn about town

West Kelowna RCMP was called to the 3900 block of Dunfield Road at around 8:30 a.m. Monday after employees spotted a suspicious package that had been left there sometime over the weekend.

Police added that since the package wasn’t deemed a threat, the incident is now considered close.

 

RCMPOkanaganWest Kelownacentral okanaganSuspicious PackageWest Kelowna RCMPBomb Squadgorman's mill
