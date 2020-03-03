Suspicious package in West Kelowna not a threat, say RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

West Kelowna RMCP says a suspicious package found Monday morning in front of a local business wasn’t a threat to the public.

After investigating the incident, police issued a press release on Tuesday morning, stating the package was non-criminal in nature.

Police said as a precaution the area was cordoned off and an explosive disposal unit was brought in, which determined the package’s contents weren’t threatening.

West Kelowna RCMP was called to the 3900 block of Dunfield Road at around 8:30 a.m. Monday after employees spotted a suspicious package that had been left there sometime over the weekend.

Police added that since the package wasn’t deemed a threat, the incident is now considered close.

