Osoyoos police investigating small, ‘suspicious’ packages strewn about town

So far, they’ve been harmless: small items tightly taped up, then strewn about Osoyoos.

Police in the small South Okanagan community, though, are looking into the matter and trying to figure out why the items are being thrown around town.

Osoyoos RCMP said they’ve had several of the ‘suspicious’ packages turned in, with officers also finding many themselves.

Examination of the packages has shown them to mostly contain small amounts of cut-up paper, plastic and vinegar.

“Although every package examined to date has been harmless, we remain committed to identifying who is discarding them and learning what their motive is,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda.

Police say they’d like to speak to anyone who may have information that could lead to those responsible, and that they can be reached at 250-495-7236.

