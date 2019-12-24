Osoyoos RCMP seeking public assistance to identify suspect after alleged assault

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Osoyoos are asking for public assistance following an alleged late-night altercation in which officers say a man was hit in the head with a wine bottle.

According to RCMP, the incident, which happened on Dec. 14 just before midnight along Cottonwood Drive, involved two suspects and one victim, who police say was seriously injured.

According to police, the victim was a 31-year-old man from Osoyoos who had been out that evening socializing at a pub with three other men and a woman.

In video surveillance footage, police say the victim was seen leaving the pub before the four others did.

One block from the pub, police say the victim got into a physical altercation, with one suspect allegedly striking the victim in the head with a wine bottle.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say one suspect has been identified as a 22-year-old man from Peachland. The second, however, has not been identified.

2:18 5 injured in house party fight in downtown Toronto: police 5 injured in house party fight in downtown Toronto: police

“We are confident this was an isolated incident between the parties and there is no threat to the public,” Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a press release.

“Our officers have made good progress on this investigation, and I expect the arrest of the one man will be imminent. However, we are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the second involved man.”

The second suspect has been described as a man in his early to mid-20s who is approximately six feet one inch tall. He is slim, has medium-length, light brown hair and a possible goatee, according to police. He was last seen wearing glasses, dark pants, a red hoodie and rubber boots, police say.

Anyone who was a witness to this incident or who can identify the second suspect is asked to contact the Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

0:58 Police say man dead after stabbing over sandwich at Popeyes in Maryland Police say man dead after stabbing over sandwich at Popeyes in Maryland