Peterborough man faces assault with a weapon charge after Stewart Street altercation: police

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon following an altercation in the city on Tuesday afternoon.
At around 3:45 p.m., Peterborough police say, officers were dispatched to a multi-unit residence on Stewart Street for a reported assault. Witnesses say a man allegedly threatened the victim outside the residence and lunged at him with a knife-like weapon.
The suspect and the victim are known to each other, police said.
A short time later, officers located the suspect at another address on Stewart Street.
As a result of the investigation, David Laverne Golloher, 54, of Stewart Street was arrested and charged with the following:
- Assault with a weapon
- Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm
The accused was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday, police said.
COMMENTS