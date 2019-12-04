Peterborough man faces assault with a weapon charge after Stewart Street altercation: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon following an altercation in the city on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 3:45 p.m., Peterborough police say, officers were dispatched to a multi-unit residence on Stewart Street for a reported assault. Witnesses say a man allegedly threatened the victim outside the residence and lunged at him with a knife-like weapon.

The suspect and the victim are known to each other, police said.

A short time later, officers located the suspect at another address on Stewart Street.

As a result of the investigation, David Laverne Golloher, 54, of Stewart Street was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault with a weapon

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

The accused was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday, police said.

