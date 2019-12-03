Menu

Crime

Police investigating reported robbery at Lansdowne Street gas station in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 10:25 am
Peterborough police are investigating a robbery at a Lansdowne Street gas station.
Peterborough police are investigating a robbery at a Lansdowne Street gas station. Global News File

Police are investigating a reported robbery at a gas station in Peterborough on Monday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1:30 p.m., an unknown male wearing all black entered a Lansdowne Street West gas station. He allegedly threatened the store clerk and demanded the clerk give him free gas.

READ MORE: 3 arrested after staff, police officer assaulted at Peterborough youth home

The suspect then filled up a jug of gas and fled the scene on foot heading west, police said.

No description of the suspect was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

