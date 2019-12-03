Police investigating reported robbery at Lansdowne Street gas station in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a reported robbery at a gas station in Peterborough on Monday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1:30 p.m., an unknown male wearing all black entered a Lansdowne Street West gas station. He allegedly threatened the store clerk and demanded the clerk give him free gas.

The suspect then filled up a jug of gas and fled the scene on foot heading west, police said.

No description of the suspect was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

