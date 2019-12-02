Peterborough officer assaulted during arrest: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing several charges including assaulting a police officer and assault with a weapon following a Sunday night incident.

Peterborough Police Service says shortly after 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to a city residence for a disturbance and unwanted man.

It was reported that a man caused damage to the residence and assaulted a victim with a pair of scissors before leaving the scene. Police say the accused and male victim know each other.

A short time later, officers located the suspect at another residence. While attempting to place the accused under arrest, the man allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted a police officer.

William Mackenzie Thomas, 22, of Lansdowne Street West was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault with a weapon

Assault of a peace officer

Assault with intent to resist arrest

Mischief under $5,000

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Monday, police said.

