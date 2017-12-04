RCMP arrest suspect after weekend street fight in Stonewall Manitoba

One man went to hospital and another was arrested following a fight that allegedly lead to a stabbing in Stonewall Saturday night.

RCMP were called about a fight happening on 2nd Street West in the town north of Winnipeg at around 9:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. Investigators believe the victim had been stabbed after getting into a fight with another 20-year-old. The victim, from the RM of Rockwood, was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was picked up a short time later in Stony Mountain.

The investigation continues.