Crime

Waterfront Station reopened in Vancouver after ‘suspicious package’ found on SkyTrain

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted December 21, 2019 9:10 pm
Updated December 21, 2019 9:54 pm
Police enter Vancouver's Waterfront Station after reports of a suspicious package on a SkyTrain on Dec. 21, 2019.
Police enter Vancouver's Waterfront Station after reports of a suspicious package on a SkyTrain on Dec. 21, 2019. Global News

Metro Vancouver Transit Police and Vancouver police have shut down Waterfront Station Saturday evening after reports of a suspicious package on a SkyTrain car.

Police units descended on the downtown transit station around 4:30 p.m.

Expo Line, Canada Line and SeaBus service has been suspended at the station.

Transit police have not provided any further details, including whether anyone has been arrested.

READ MORE: Armed suspect at large after Transit police officer shot near Scott Road SkyTrain Station

Vancouver police say officers are assisting transit police in the investigation.

Several officers and a K9 unit could be seen surrounding and entering the station.

Expo Line trains from King George Station are stopping at Burrard Station, while Canada Line trains are stopping at Olympic Station.

Story continues below advertisement

Full details about transit disruptions can be found here.

Transit police on the hunt for Metro Vancouver SkyTrain robbery suspect
Transit police on the hunt for Metro Vancouver SkyTrain robbery suspect
