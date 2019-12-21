Waterfront Station reopened in Vancouver after ‘suspicious package’ found on SkyTrain

Send this page to someone via email

Metro Vancouver Transit Police and Vancouver police have shut down Waterfront Station Saturday evening after reports of a suspicious package on a SkyTrain car.

Police units descended on the downtown transit station around 4:30 p.m.

Expo Line, Canada Line and SeaBus service has been suspended at the station.

Transit police have not provided any further details, including whether anyone has been arrested.

Vancouver police say officers are assisting transit police in the investigation.

Several officers and a K9 unit could be seen surrounding and entering the station.

Expo Line trains from King George Station are stopping at Burrard Station, while Canada Line trains are stopping at Olympic Station.

Full details about transit disruptions can be found here.

