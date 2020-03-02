Menu

Names, birthdays, email addresses of thousands potentially exposed in SFU data breach

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 4:31 pm
epa07294580 (FILE) - ILLUSTRATION - A person sits in front of a computer screen in Moers, Germany, 04 January 2019 (reissued 19 Jauary 2019).
Simon Fraser University says it has suffered a data breach that could potentially affect thousands of people.

The school said Monday it had been the target of a ransomware attack, and that the breach affects “faculty, staff, students, alumni, and retirees who joined the University prior to June 20, 2019.”

The school says student and employee numbers, names, birthdates, external email addresses, mail list memberships, course enrollments and encrypted passwords were exposed.

It was not immediately clear exactly how many people were affected.

READ MORE: LifeLabs reveals data breach, possibly affecting up to 15 million Canadians

“The university deeply regrets this incident, we are working diligently to contain the situation and are committed to helping mitigate the potential risks and harm to our faculty, staff, students, alumni, and retirees,” said SFU in a statement.

The school is asking students and staff to change their passwords immediately.

LifeLabs data breach could impact up to 15m customers
LifeLabs data breach could impact up to 15m customers

SFU said it does not appear that any SFU Computing accounts were compromised. It added that it has directly notified people who have been affected.

According to the university, the ransomware attack “found a weakness in the way the information was handled.”

SFU says the data was exposed on Feb. 27, and the school identified and corrected the issue the following day. It is also reporting the breach to B.C.’s Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner.”

READ MORE: Equifax paying settlement of $650M to $700M after major data breach: reports

The university says staff are available to assist anyone who was affected to mitigate potential harm.

It says it is still investigating the cause and extent of the data breach, along with potentially associated risks.

The school says it is also reviewing its policies, procedures and security in the wake of the breach.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
