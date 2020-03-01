More snowfall warnings issued for parts of the Maritimes  

Send this page to someone via email

A low pressure system is going to bring more snow to parts of the Maritimes on Sunday, according to Environment Canada.

The national weather forecaster says eastern mainland Nova Scotia should expect 15 to 25 centimetres of heavy snow, which will taper to light snow and end this evening.

The heaviest snowfall in the Halifax area is expected to occur in inland areas east of Ship Harbour.

“Locations further to the west are likely to see less than five centimetres, beginning late this morning as the system tracks slightly westward before moving offshore this evening,” Environment Canada stated in a snowfall warning Sunday.

Antigonish County, Guysborough County and Pictou County are all expected to see heavy snow.

In New Brunswick, 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall along the northeastern coast of the province.

“The snow will end from north to south through the night tonight as the system moves off to the southeast,” Environment Canada stated.

The Acadian Peninsula, Kent County, Kouchibouguac National Park, Miramichi, Moncton and southeast New Brunswick are all under the snowfall warning.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” Environment Canada concluded. “Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

All of Prince Edward Island remains under a snowfall warning as well, with 15 to 25 centimetres of snow expected.