Heavy snow expected for eastern parts of Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A trough of low pressure will bring heavy snow to eastern mainland Nova Scotia on Saturday night, Environment Canada said.

The federal weather service predicts between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow for Antigonish, Guysborough and Pictou County, which will last until Sunday.

READ MORE: Snow descends on most of Nova Scotia, prompting closures and delays

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement