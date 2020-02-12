Snow descends on most of Nova Scotia, prompting closures and delays

Send this page to someone via email

Almost all public schools in Nova Scotia have been forced to close on Wednesday as a result of an accumulation of snow.

According to Environment Canada, all of Nova Scotia — except for the counties of Digby, Yarmouth and Shelburne — has been affected, adding that a total snowfall accumulation of 10 to 15 centimetres is forecast for the province.

#Halifax is in a snow globe❄️🌨️😍 Here are some shots I gathered around the peninsula this morning. The roads and sidewalks are slick, so take it slow and steady. #hfx #nsstorm @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/mCDI8eEY9y — Ashley Field (@AshleyJVField) February 12, 2020

The Nova Scotia Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said all trucks were out plowing around 4 a.m., with the second round of heavy snow starting at 1:30 a.m. and continuing until much later.

As a result, the timing of the snowfall affected the morning commute, with some Halifax Transit routes operating on a snow plan, though many have returned to regular routing.

Due to weather conditions, Mount Saint Vincent University, Dalhousie University and Nova Scotia College of Art and Design have all delayed their campus openings until 10 a.m.

Cape Breton University has also announced the closure of its campus for the morning, adding that the status of afternoon classes will be announced by 11:30 a.m.

Nova Scotia Community College’s Metro, Marconi and Truro campuses have all been closed.

There have also been a few delays and cancellations at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, and travellers are being advised to check their flight status before departing for the airport.

According to Environment Canada, more snow is expected to hit the province on Thursday.