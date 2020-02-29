COVID-19: Trump to discuss latest virus developments at White House news conference

U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday he’ll address the nation about the coronavirus threat.
Trump tweeted that he’ll discuss the latest development at a White House news conference at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Trump addressed the nation from the White House earlier this week.
Trump’s appearance comes after health officials disclosed a second case of coronavirus in the U.S. in someone who had not travelled internationally or had close contact with someone who has the virus.
Trump says his administration has taken ‘the most aggressive action in modern history’ to combat the COVID-19 outbreak
