Crime

Merchandise recovered after officers nab suspects in Carp break-in: Ottawa police

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 2:18 pm
An Ottawa police vehicle parked in downtown Ottawa on May 13, 2019.
An Ottawa police vehicle parked in downtown Ottawa on May 13, 2019. Beatrice Britneff / Global News

Officers tracked down two break-in suspects and recovered merchandise they allegedly stole from a store in Ottawa’s rural west end early Friday morning, Ottawa police say.

Police were alerted to an ongoing break-and-enter in the 400 block of Donald B. Munro Drive in Carp shortly before 3 a.m., the police service said in a news release.

Two men broke into a business, stole “a large quantity of merchandise” and fled the area by car, according to police.

Using a description of the vehicle and suspects provided by a witness, officers tracked down and stopped the vehicle and short while later.

They arrested the two men and recovered the stolen goods, the police release said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have since charged a 34-year-old and a 59-year-old, both from Ottawa, with breaking and entering and possession of break-and-enter instruments.

The accused men also face additional charges related to breaching recognizance and probation.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Friday, according to Ottawa police.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Break And EnterOttawa PoliceOttawa crimeBreak-inssuspects arrestedCommercial RobberyOttawa break inscommercial break-inOttawa break and entersstolen merchandiseCarp arrestCarp break-in
