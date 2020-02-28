Merchandise recovered after officers nab suspects in Carp break-in: Ottawa police

Officers tracked down two break-in suspects and recovered merchandise they allegedly stole from a store in Ottawa’s rural west end early Friday morning, Ottawa police say.
Police were alerted to an ongoing break-and-enter in the 400 block of Donald B. Munro Drive in Carp shortly before 3 a.m., the police service said in a news release.
Two men broke into a business, stole “a large quantity of merchandise” and fled the area by car, according to police.
Using a description of the vehicle and suspects provided by a witness, officers tracked down and stopped the vehicle and short while later.
They arrested the two men and recovered the stolen goods, the police release said.
Police have since charged a 34-year-old and a 59-year-old, both from Ottawa, with breaking and entering and possession of break-and-enter instruments.
The accused men also face additional charges related to breaching recognizance and probation.
They are scheduled to appear in court on Friday, according to Ottawa police.
