Merchandise recovered after officers nab suspects in Carp break-in: Ottawa police

Officers tracked down two break-in suspects and recovered merchandise they allegedly stole from a store in Ottawa’s rural west end early Friday morning, Ottawa police say.

Police were alerted to an ongoing break-and-enter in the 400 block of Donald B. Munro Drive in Carp shortly before 3 a.m., the police service said in a news release.

Two men broke into a business, stole “a large quantity of merchandise” and fled the area by car, according to police.

Using a description of the vehicle and suspects provided by a witness, officers tracked down and stopped the vehicle and short while later.

They arrested the two men and recovered the stolen goods, the police release said.

Police have since charged a 34-year-old and a 59-year-old, both from Ottawa, with breaking and entering and possession of break-and-enter instruments.

The accused men also face additional charges related to breaching recognizance and probation.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Friday, according to Ottawa police.

