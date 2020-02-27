Menu

Crime

3 people face over 250 charges after many break-ins, thefts across Ottawa, Renfrew County

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 4:44 pm
OPP file image.
OPP file image. Nick Westoll / Global News File

A four-month long investigation into multiple break-and-enters throughout Renfrew County and the city of Ottawa has resulted in more than 250 criminal charges against three residents from the county, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

Multiple OPP detachments and teams got involved as investigators probed “numerous” cases of theft in the two areas, an operation they called Project NEON, according to a Thursday news release from the Killaloe OPP detachment.

In that time, officers executed two criminal search warrants, after which police recovered a wide variety of stolen property, including firearms, tools, electronics and camping gear – all worth more than $5,000 in total, the release said.

Two men from Laurentian Valley Township – an 18-year-old and a 23-year-old – and a youth whose identity is protected by law have since been charged with multiple counts of breaking and entering, theft, property and firearms-related offences, OPP said.

The three accused individuals were held in custody, pending a bail court hearing scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Pembroke, according to police.

