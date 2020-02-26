Menu

Canada

Ottawa man formerly charged for damaging Buddha statue threatened to deface it again: police

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 6:58 pm
Updated February 26, 2020 6:59 pm
Ottawa police have charged a man who threatened to deface this Buddha statue on the 1400 block of Heron Road earlier this week.
Ottawa police have charged a man who threatened to deface this Buddha statue on the 1400 block of Heron Road earlier this week. Screenshot / Google Maps Street View

Hate crime investigators have charged a 48-year-old Ottawa man for threatening to damage a Buddha statue that he was charged for damaging in the past, police say.

The statue is located outside a Buddhist temple on the 1400 block of Heron Road in the city’s south end, an Ottawa police spokesperson said Wednesday afternoon.

Police began investigating a threat to vandalize the religious statue on Tuesday. Police spokesperson Const. Martin Dompierre declined to comment on how and to whom the threat was made, citing the ongoing investigation.

Officers arrested Lance Crossley Tuesday night and charged him with uttering a threat to damage property on Wednesday, Dompierre said.

Crossley had been previously charged with mischief and convicted for an earlier incident in 2019 involving the same statue and in this most recent case, he had threatened to break it again, according to Dompierre.

Investigators in the Ottawa police hate crime unit also charged Crossley for breaching his recognizance, the police service said.

The accused man was scheduled to appear in court on the new charges on Wednesday, according to the police service.

