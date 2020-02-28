Menu

Entertainment

Top 3 things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of Feb. 29

By Kahla Evans Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 1:19 pm
Choosing the safest snowmobile for you
WATCH: Snoman Manitoba shares why it's important to choose a snowmobile best suited for you.

With her weekly pick of fun things to do in Winnipeg on the weekend, here is the rundown from Kahla Evans of ‘Global News Morning.

Another mild weekend, another round-up of great things to do!

1. Hitting the trails

The weekend weather is going to be so nice and mild that it would be a shame for you to stay cooped up indoors.

If you have the chance to head out and hit the trails on a sled, now is your time to do so.

Global News’ own Abigail Turner met with Joe Thievin of Snoman (Snowmobilers of Manitoba) Incorporated to learn more about sledding safety.

Importance of snowmobiling on groomed trails

With over 12,000 kilometres of groomed trails here in Manitoba, you’re bound to have a blast!

For more info on sledding or the trails, you can visit the Snoman website.

READ MORE: Fitness Served Cold: Use the power of winter to your advantage with snowkiting

2. Celebrating Black History Month

Black History Month may be wrapping up but there are still a few events happening this weekend that you don’t want to miss.

The entire family is invited to Story Time at the St. Boniface Library. It’s a free reading event that offers both French and English and starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Black History Month wraps up in Winnipeg

Later Saturday evening at 6 p.m. at the Jamaican Cultural Centre, the annual Community Awards Banquet and closing ceremony takes place.

Everyone is invited and tickets are $40 for adults, $30 for students and $15 for kids under 12.

For tickets and to learn more about Black History Month, click here.

READ MORE: An 8-hour drive for braids: Why Black haircare is hard in small-town Canada

3. Cheering on the ICE

This week the Winnipeg ICE launched something brand-new that hasn’t been offered in Winnipeg until now — the new flexible 2020-2021 ICE Full Season Access Pass.

It allows fans to use the tickets where, when and how they want to.

Winnipeg ICE launch Full Season Access Pass
Winnipeg ICE launch Full Season Access Pass

The Adult Pass is $499 and adding an under-12 Kid Pass is $99.

Passes and more information can be found on the Winnipeg ICE website.

Happy weekend, everyone!

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Black History MonthWinnipeg IceTop Three ThingsBlack CanadianssnomanSnowmobilers of ManitobaSt Boniface Library
