Calgary Board of Education cancels school trips due to COVID-19 concerns

Dozens of school kids won’t be heading abroad this spring after the Calgary Board of Education cancelled overseas trips because of concerns around the fast-spreading and far-reaching coronavirus.

The CBE said in an emailed statement that five trips to Italy, Japan and Taiwan set for March and April were cancelled on Thursday and more could also be quashed.

“As a system, we have rigorous processes in place leading up to and during international travel,” the board said. “Recent health effects across the globe surrounding the coronavirus have caused us to take time to reflect on trips outside of Canada.”

The board said other international travel is also being reviewed, and scheduled trips “could be cancelled at any time.”

“This was an extremely difficult decision, and one we did not make lightly,” the board said. “We are meeting with impacted families next week to discuss the decision and review next steps.”

A high school in the Okanagan region of B.C. also cancelled a trip to Europe on Thursday, citing coronavirus concerns.

International concerns about COVID-19 have been growing in recent days, as the outbreak has spread to countries including France, Italy and Iran, with hundreds of people across those countries falling ill with the serious virus.

South Korea and China, where the illness is most prevalent, reported hundreds of more cases on Thursday, with a total of 1,595 cases in South Korea and an estimated 78,497 cases in China with 2,744 deaths.

More information on the coronavirus can be found on the Alberta Health website.