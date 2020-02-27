Highly anticipated Okanagan high school trip to Europe cancelled due to coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

It was an overseas trip three years in the making but band students from Okanagan Mission School in Kelowna will not be travelling to Europe as planned.

School board chair Moyra Baxter confirmed late Thursday morning that the spring break trip has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Baxter told Global News the decision was made Wednesday night during the board meeting after school staff expressed concern about going ahead with the trip.

About 100 students have been impacted.

Baxter said the students had been fundraising for the trip for at least a couple of years.

They were to leave on March 8 and return on March 21.

“It was quite upsetting for them all,” Baxter told Global News. “But the safety of students and staff was paramount.”

The trip would have taken the students to five countries including Italy, one of the hot spots for the virus.

“What if they got stopped at the border or planes were cancelled and they couldn’t return, or if they were quarantined,” said Baxter.

It’s hoped travel insurance will result in cost refunds.

Baxter said so far no other school trips have been impacted but at this point it’s a wait and see scenario.