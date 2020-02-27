Menu

News

Highly anticipated Okanagan high school trip to Europe cancelled due to coronavirus

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 3:26 pm
Dozens of band students from Okanagan Mission School in Kelowna will not be going on a planned European trip due to the coronavirus. .
It was an overseas trip three years in the making but band students from Okanagan Mission School in Kelowna will not be travelling to Europe as planned.

School board chair Moyra Baxter confirmed late Thursday morning that the spring break trip has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

READ MORE: Countries take dramatic steps to contain new virus that ‘doesn’t respect borders’

Baxter told Global News the decision was made Wednesday night during the board meeting after school staff expressed concern about going ahead with the trip.

About 100 students have been impacted.

Baxter said the students had been fundraising for the trip for at least a couple of years.

They were to leave on March 8 and return on March 21.

READ MORE: What are coronavirus symptoms? In mild cases, just like the common cold

Story continues below advertisement

“It was quite upsetting for them all,” Baxter told Global News. “But the safety of students and staff was paramount.”

The trip would have taken the students to five countries including Italy, one of the hot spots for the virus.

“What if they got stopped at the border or planes were cancelled and they couldn’t return, or if they were quarantined,” said Baxter.

It’s hoped travel insurance will result in cost refunds.

Baxter said so far no other school trips have been impacted but at this point it’s a wait and see scenario.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus cancels school trip Kelowna high school band trip cancelled Okanagan Mission School trip
