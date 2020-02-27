Calls for calm after Quebec premier claims there are dangerous assault rifles in Kahnawake

Send this page to someone via email

First Nations leaders and Quebec politicians and their federal counterparts are urging calm after Quebec Premier François Legault claimed there are dangerous assault rifles in Kahnawake as a rail blockade continues.

Joël Lightbound, parliamentary secretary to Canada’s minister of public safety, was among those who called for dialogue on Thursday morning in Ottawa.

“I will not comment on the specific declaration of Mr. Legault but I think that it is necessary to appeal to the whole political class, whatever the level of government, to calm down,” he said.

Tensions are running high after Legault said on Wednesday that he had “good sources” who informed the provincial government that there are “very dangerous guns” such as AK-47s in Kahnawake.

The premier alleged that provincial police are being cautious in dismantling the blockade for that reason after Canadian Pacific Rail obtained an injunction to clear railways across Quebec.

The railway blockade, which began on Feb. 10, has obstructed commuter and freight traffic through the Mohawk territory located south of Montreal. The protest is in solidarity with hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en Nation in British Columbia who oppose the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline through their territory.

Quebec MNA Ian Lafrenière, parliamentary assistant to the minister of public security, told Global News that Legault “never mentioned that people were armed at the barricade” but that “they could have access to guns.”

Lafrenière said Quebecers have been asking why the Sûreté du Québec hasn’t been enforcing the injunction.

“We fear that it could escalate and why that is and the answer, quite frankly, is we know from intelligence that some people have access to guns,” he said.

The province isn’t looking for a confrontation with the community of Kahnawake, he added.

“We want a peaceful resolution,” he said.

‘Reckless’ comments

The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake was swift to react on Wednesday, calling Legault’s comments “reckless” and saying the premier “needs to be far more careful in his choice of words” in a statement.

Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer told Global News that the allegation of the presence of weapons is false and that the blockade is peaceful.

“I’ve been there,” she said. “I don’t know who would report that to him. It’s not true.”

The Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador also took Legault to task and said the province’ is using a “confrontational and oppressive approach” in dealing with the blockades.

“François Legault’s irresponsible and cavalier attitude compromises the chances of a resolution with the First Nations and even represents a real risk for social peace,” the assembly wrote in a statement.

— With files from Global News’ Dan Spector and the Canadian Press