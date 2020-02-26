Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo all declare snow events

Send this page to someone via email

The cities of Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo have all declared snow events which will begin at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Once the snow ban comes into effect, cars parked on city streets risk being tagged or towed at the owner’s expense.

The bans are in effect for 24 hours or until the city calls them off.

Overnight parking exemptions are not permitted.

Environment Canada issued a weather statement on Monday which called for the region to see as much as 15 cm of snow by Thursday.

Cities declare a snow event in order to help crews clear the roads as quickly as possible.

