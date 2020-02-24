Menu

Winter storm expected to hit Waterloo Region, Guelph on Wednesday, Environment Canada says

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 24, 2020 4:38 pm
The clock from Market Square Shopping Centre can be seen as the snow falls on King St. in Kitchener.
The clock from Market Square Shopping Centre can be seen as the snow falls on King St. in Kitchener. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement which is warning of a storm for Waterloo Region, Guelph and Wellington County on Wednesday.

The agency says that a Texas Low will bring snow to Southwestern Ontario and the Golden Horseshoe Wednesday morning.

It says the area could see total snowfall amounts between 10 and 25 cm by Thursday morning.

Environment Canada is warning commuters to be ready for poor winter driving conditions due to low visibility in heavy snow and quickly-accumulating snow.

Keeping our pets safe in the cold
Keeping our pets safe in the cold

 

