Winter storm expected to hit Waterloo Region, Guelph on Wednesday, Environment Canada says

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement which is warning of a storm for Waterloo Region, Guelph and Wellington County on Wednesday.

The agency says that a Texas Low will bring snow to Southwestern Ontario and the Golden Horseshoe Wednesday morning.

It says the area could see total snowfall amounts between 10 and 25 cm by Thursday morning.

Environment Canada is warning commuters to be ready for poor winter driving conditions due to low visibility in heavy snow and quickly-accumulating snow.

