Bob Irving hosts the annual Winnipeg Blue Bomber Winter Special on CJOB

By Kelly Moore Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 1:17 pm
Bob Irving in the broadcast booth at IG Field .
Bob Irving in the broadcast booth at IG Field . Global News File

For the third straight year, 680 CJOB will be airing a Winnipeg Blue Bombers Winter Special. And the 2020 edition of the show is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. with the legendary voice of the 2019 Grey Cup champs, Bob Irving.

Story continues below advertisement

It will be an excellent chance for Blue Bomber fans to get caught up on how the team did in the CFL, free agency, and what work still needs to be done going into the start of the rookie and then main training camp at IG Field on May 13 and 17 respectively.

READ MORE: Willie Jefferson, Michael Couture coming back to Bombers for two more years

Another very special guest on the show Wednesday night will be CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie who is in Winnipeg on Wednesday as part of his annual cross country tour to speak with fans in all nine cities. Some of those topics include the league’s global initiative and discussion on a proposal for a new playoff format.

Zach Collaros: I’m happy to get this deal done
Zach Collaros: I’m happy to get this deal done

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg SportsCFLWinnipeg Blue BombersMike O'SheaRandy AmbrosieZach CollarosKyle WaltersCJOBBob IrvingWinter Special
