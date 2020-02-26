Bob Irving hosts the annual Winnipeg Blue Bomber Winter Special on CJOB

Send this page to someone via email

For the third straight year, 680 CJOB will be airing a Winnipeg Blue Bombers Winter Special. And the 2020 edition of the show is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. with the legendary voice of the 2019 Grey Cup champs, Bob Irving.

2 hrs of Blue Bomber talk Wed. Night on 680-CJOB, 7-9PM, join me, Ed Tait, Doug Brown, Andrew Harris, Mike Oshea, Kyle Walters, Zach Collaros, Darvin Adams, Pat Neufeld, and the Commish for a Blue Bomber winter special. Miss it at your peril😀🏈 — Bob Irving (@BobIrvingCJOB) February 26, 2020

It will be an excellent chance for Blue Bomber fans to get caught up on how the team did in the CFL, free agency, and what work still needs to be done going into the start of the rookie and then main training camp at IG Field on May 13 and 17 respectively.

Another very special guest on the show Wednesday night will be CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie who is in Winnipeg on Wednesday as part of his annual cross country tour to speak with fans in all nine cities. Some of those topics include the league’s global initiative and discussion on a proposal for a new playoff format.

2:25 Zach Collaros: I’m happy to get this deal done Zach Collaros: I’m happy to get this deal done