Willie Jefferson, Michael Couture coming back to Bombers for two more years

An all-star is coming back to the Blue and Gold for at least two more years.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms with superstar defensive end Willie Jefferson on a two-year contract extension.

“As an organization, we are very excited to have Willie and his family return for another two seasons,” said General Manager Kyle Walters in a note to media.

“The talent he brings to the table and his ability to change football games speaks for itself, but what we have gotten to know over the past season is the person behind the player, and that is just as important to our football operations.”

Jefferson was an outright star in the past 2019 season which was his first as a Bomber, with numbers that were his best in his six-year CFL career.

In 2019, he was a terror to opposing quarterbacks, posting 12 QB sacks, leading the CFL with six forced fumbles, and set a CFL record for pass knockdowns by a defensive lineman with 16 — which was also the best in the league.

He also added an interception, two fumble recoveries and 24 tackles, said the Bombers.

During the Grey Cup, he gave the Bombers three sacks and two forced fumbles against the Hamilton Tiger Cats.

“For his efforts, Jefferson was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player for the first time in his career and was also named a CFL All-Star and West Division All-Star for the third consecutive season,” the team said.

“Jefferson was also named the Blue Bombers Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2019.”

Jefferson was reportedly being courted by the Toronto Argonauts and the TiCats.

The Bombers also announced Monday they have signed centre Michael Couture to a two-year extension.

Couture took over as starting centre with the retirement of Matthias Goossen.

“He was an integral part of an offensive line that helped the Bombers lead the league in rushing in 2019 and was critical in Andrew Harris capturing his third straight rushing title,” said the Bombers.

