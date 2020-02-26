Menu

Canada

RCMP investigate report of attempted child abduction in Craik, Sask.

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 10:53 am
RCMP said girl was outside Craik School on Tuesday afternoon when a man drove up and asked if she need a ride.
RCMP said girl was outside Craik School on Tuesday afternoon when a man drove up and asked if she need a ride. File / Global News

Craik RCMP say they are searching for a man after an alleged attempted child abduction in the Saskatchewan community.

A girl said she was outside Craik School around 4 p.m. on Tuesday when a man drove up and asked if she needed a ride, police said.

Police said when the girl declined the ride, the man insisted before driving away southbound on a gravel road toward Highway 11.

The girl immediately reported the incident to school staff, who then called RCMP.

Numerous officers were called in to search the area, police said, but failed to find either the suspect or the vehicle.

The man is described by police as wearing a dark shirt, not wearing a hat or glasses, and without facial hair. He was driving a white, newer model car, which might have been a four-door, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen the vehicle around the school around 4 p.m. to contact Craik RCMP at 306-734-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Craik is roughly 140 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

