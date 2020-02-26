Maren Morris to perform at Saddledome during 2020 Calgary Stampede

Send this page to someone via email

American country music singer Maren Morris is coming to Calgary to perform during the 2020 Calgary Stampede.

The Grammy award-winning artist will take the stage at the Saddledome on Friday, July 10 as part of the Virgin Mobile Stampede Concert Series.

“Morris is an empowering force in country and pop music,” Stampede Entertainment Inc. president Adam Oppenheim said in a news release. “When you think of a Friday night out with your friends at Stampede, Maren Morris is your soundtrack.”

“She is electric on stage with an undeniable, contagious energy.” Tweet This

Morris is known for her hits like My Church and 80’s Mercedes.

Tickets cost $59.99 and go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 6.

The 2020 Calgary Stampede runs from July 3 to 12.

WATCH: ‘My Church’ live at the 2016 County Music Awards by Maren Morris