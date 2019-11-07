Blake Shelton to perform at Saddledome during 2020 Calgary Stampede

Send this page to someone via email

American country music singer Blake Shelton will perform at the Saddledome during the 2020 Calgary Stampede.

Shelton hits the stage on Saturday, July 11 as part of the Virgin Mobile Stampede Concert Series.

In a Thursday news release, Stampede Entertainment Inc. president Adam Oppenheim said Shelton’s performance will be a “huge concert” on the final Saturday of Stampede.

“He is an unparalleled entertainer, and his songs are Stampede anthems,” Oppenheim said. “I can think of no better artist to ring in a Calgary Stampede Saturday night.”

A member of the Grand Ole Opry, Sheldon has earned 20 Academy of Country Music Awards nominations and took home both the male and overall Video of the Year trophies at the 2018 CMT Awards. As a coach on The Voice, Shelton is a six-time champion, most recently with contestant Chloe Kohanski.

Tickets cost $59.99 and go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.

The 2020 Calgary Stampede runs from July 3 to 12.

WATCH: ‘God’s Country’ by Blake Shelton