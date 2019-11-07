Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Calgary Stampede

Advertisement
Entertainment

Blake Shelton to perform at Saddledome during 2020 Calgary Stampede

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 9:00 am
Blake Shelton performs onstage during the 2018 CMA Music festival at Nissan Stadium on June 8, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn.
Blake Shelton performs onstage during the 2018 CMA Music festival at Nissan Stadium on June 8, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

American country music singer Blake Shelton will perform at the Saddledome during the 2020 Calgary Stampede.

Shelton hits the stage on Saturday, July 11 as part of the Virgin Mobile Stampede Concert Series.

In a Thursday news release, Stampede Entertainment Inc. president Adam Oppenheim said Shelton’s performance will be a “huge concert” on the final Saturday of Stampede.

READ MORE: Drawing from Calgary teen wins 2020 Calgary Stampede poster competition

“He is an unparalleled entertainer, and his songs are Stampede anthems,” Oppenheim said. “I can think of no better artist to ring in a Calgary Stampede Saturday night.”

A member of the Grand Ole Opry, Sheldon has earned 20 Academy of Country Music Awards nominations and took home both the male and overall Video of the Year trophies at the 2018 CMT Awards. As a coach on The Voice, Shelton is a six-time champion, most recently with contestant Chloe Kohanski.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Calgary Stampede, K-Days to lose millions in funding following provincial budget

Tickets cost $59.99 and go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.

The 2020 Calgary Stampede runs from July 3 to 12.

WATCH: ‘God’s Country’ by Blake Shelton

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary StampedeBlake SheltonCalgary concertsCalgary Stampede concertsVirgin Mobile Stampede Concert SeriesCalgary Stampede 2020Blake Shelton CalgaryBlake Shelton Calgary concertBlake Shelton Calgary StampedeBlake Shelton concertBlake Shelton StampedeCalgary concerts 2020Calgary Stampede 2020 concerts
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.