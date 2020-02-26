Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

N.L. RCMP arrest 2 after seizing kilogram of cocaine

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 10:57 am
Two people have been arrested after Newfoundland and Labrador RCMP seized a kilogram of cocaine. .
Two people have been arrested after Newfoundland and Labrador RCMP seized a kilogram of cocaine. . Newfoundland and Labrador RCMP

Two people have been arrested by the RCMP after officers seized 1 kilogram of cocaine in St. John’s, N.L.

Police say officers searched a St. John’s residence on Feb. 24 after receiving information about a suspicious package.

READ MORE: Police seek public’s help investigating homicide of eastern New Brunswick man

Joel Power, 31, of St. John’s and Isaac Davis-Power, 24, of Conception Bay South, were arrested at the residence.

Both men appeared in court to answer charges of trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

New partnership launched in Moncton to prevent crime
New partnership launched in Moncton to prevent crime

They have since been released and are scheduled to attend court on April 16, 2020.

N.L. RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeNewfoundland and LabradorSt. John'sCocaine TraffickingNewfoundland and Labrador Crime
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.