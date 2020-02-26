N.L. RCMP arrest 2 after seizing kilogram of cocaine

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Two people have been arrested by the RCMP after officers seized 1 kilogram of cocaine in St. John’s, N.L.

Police say officers searched a St. John’s residence on Feb. 24 after receiving information about a suspicious package.

READ MORE: Police seek public’s help investigating homicide of eastern New Brunswick man

Joel Power, 31, of St. John’s and Isaac Davis-Power, 24, of Conception Bay South, were arrested at the residence.

Both men appeared in court to answer charges of trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

2:06 New partnership launched in Moncton to prevent crime New partnership launched in Moncton to prevent crime

They have since been released and are scheduled to attend court on April 16, 2020.

N.L. RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement