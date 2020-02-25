Gitxsan members arrested for blockading CN tracks near New Hazelton, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Several people were arrested following a blockade in northern B.C. that disrupted CN rail service on Monday.

RCMP say they were called to assist the CN Police Service after at least two dozen protesters had blocked tracks west of New Hazelton. B.C.

One train reportedly had a near-miss with a man on the tracks, just prior to CN Rail being made aware of the blockade, according to RCMP.

Hereditary chief Spookwx of the Gitxsan Nation told Global News Monday that about 40 members of his nation had re-occupied the main CN Rail line in the wake of continued RCMP presence in Wet’suwet’en traditional territory and the Mohawk arrests.

Seven people were arrested after refusing to leave CN property, RCMP say. Spookwx said 14 people were arrested, including three other hereditary chiefs.

Police say the arrested protesters were taken to the New Hazelton RCMP detachment for processing and released shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday with conditions to abide by an injunction order.

A group of protesters remained in the area throughout the evening and blocked Highway 16. The highway re-opened around 3:30 a.m. after the group cleared the road, RCMP say.

RCMP say they are investigating after four patrol cars parked across from the highway had their tires slashed.

Members of the Gitxsan Nation had set up and taken down a rail blockade earlier this month.

Protests in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs have taken place in East Vancouver, Abbotsford, and Victoria.

— With files from The Canadian Press