West Coast Express service disrupted again as protesters target rail line

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 24, 2020 7:34 pm
Updated February 24, 2020 7:39 pm
west-coast-express
FILE PHOTO: West Coast Express. Global News

Protesters have disrupted afternoon West Coast Express service for the second time this month, after blockading a rail line near 225th Street and the Haney Bypass.

Activist group the Red Braid Alliance (formerly the Alliance Against Displacement) took credit for the action Monday afternoon, saying that they had disrupted rail traffic in both directions on the Canadian Pacific rail line.

Wet'suwet'en solidarity blockade returns to Port of Vancouver in violation of injunction

TransLink said all westbound afternoon service was cancelled as a result of the blockade.

The agency was directing passengers to use the SkyTrain and was setting up a bus bridge from Coquitlam Station to Mission.

The group, who describe themselves as land defenders, said the blockade was in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in their battle over the Coastal GasLink pipeline and Tyendinaga Mohawk people who were arrested Monday for another rail blockade.

Another solidarity demonstration has also sprung up at East Hastings Street and Clark Drive in Vancouver, blockading the port.

West Coast Express resumes service as protesters lift Coquitlam blockade

Back on Feb. 13, the same group occupied an area of the Canadian Pacific rail yard in Coquitlam in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, forcing the cancellation of all West Coast Express service for the afternoon and evening commute.

Wet'suwet'enBlockaderail blockadeWest Coast ExpressWest Coast Express Blockadewest coast express disruption
