West Coast Express service disrupted again as protesters target rail line

Send this page to someone via email

Protesters have disrupted afternoon West Coast Express service for the second time this month, after blockading a rail line near 225th Street and the Haney Bypass.

Activist group the Red Braid Alliance (formerly the Alliance Against Displacement) took credit for the action Monday afternoon, saying that they had disrupted rail traffic in both directions on the Canadian Pacific rail line.

BREAKING: The CP rail line in Maple Ridge, unceded Kwantlen territory, is blockaded in solidarity with Tyendinaga and Wet’suwet’en struggles for sovereignty! Join us at 225th and Haney Bypass!#WetsuwetenStrong #TyendinagaStrong #ShutCanadaDown #ReconciliationIsDead pic.twitter.com/Sayd97sAuf — Red Braid Alliance for Decolonial Socialism (@stopdisplacemnt) February 24, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

TransLink said all westbound afternoon service was cancelled as a result of the blockade.

The agency was directing passengers to use the SkyTrain and was setting up a bus bridge from Coquitlam Station to Mission.

The group, who describe themselves as land defenders, said the blockade was in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in their battle over the Coastal GasLink pipeline and Tyendinaga Mohawk people who were arrested Monday for another rail blockade.

Another solidarity demonstration has also sprung up at East Hastings Street and Clark Drive in Vancouver, blockading the port.

READ MORE: West Coast Express resumes service as protesters lift Coquitlam blockade

Back on Feb. 13, the same group occupied an area of the Canadian Pacific rail yard in Coquitlam in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, forcing the cancellation of all West Coast Express service for the afternoon and evening commute.