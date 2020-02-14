West Coast Express resumes service as protesters lift Coquitlam blockade

Send this page to someone via email

Protesters supporting Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in their opposition to a natural gas pipeline in Northern B.C. have packed up a rail blockade that ground West Coast Express commuter service to halt overnight.

The group said it was lifting the blockade at the Canadian Pacific rail yard in Coquitlam because they did not want to take attention away from the annual Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver scheduled for Friday at noon.

The end of the blockade came before any arrests or an injunction.

The group set up its blockade just before the afternoon commute on Thursday, prompting TransLink to cancel all eastbound West Coast Express service for the remainder of the day, along with westbound service on Friday morning.

Commuters were instead directed to a bus bridge from Mission City to the Coquitlam Central SkyTrain station.

The blockade added hours onto the daily commute for many travellers — prompting frustration from some who said they actually supported the protesters’ cause.

“I’m all for defending your land rights, and I’m generally in support of the protests,” said Mission resident Ashton Dickenson.

“But blocking the every day Canadian that you want to support you in the struggle from getting to and from their job and carrying out their daily lives is not the way to garner support.”

Before the blockade was lifeted, Micheal Heins of Abbotsford told Global News he was considering booking a hotel room in the city.

“You’re only going to lose the general public’s support, and if the general public doesn’t want to support you your protest as already lost all of its reason,” he said.