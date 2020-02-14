Indigenous rights protesters in Victoria vow ‘B.C. government shutdown’ on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Protesters supporting Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in their dispute over the Coastal GasLink pipeline are vowing a “B.C. government shutdown” on Friday.

Demonstrators say they will picket government buildings across Victoria starting at 8 a.m. to make officials “take responsibility for the colonial institutions causing violence against Wet’suwet’en land and people.”

The group is targeting the environment and advanced education ministries, along with ministry offices downtown and on Jutland Road.

The protesters have specifically aimed their message at B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union workers, whom they have invited to join the protests in the wake of the union’s prior supportive messaging.

Earlier this week, the union issued a statement distancing itself from the protests despite previously voicing its support for the cause, adding that the union was not participating in the demonstrations.

In a social media post, protest organizers stressed that the event is meant to be peaceful.

“We wish to remind participants, media, bystanders and workers that our picket will aspire to be a friendly invitation to choose Indigenous solidarity and not continued colonial violence,” reads the post.

On Wednesday, Premier John Horgan said “there is a plan in place” to protect government employees amid the protests.

On Thursday, the B.C. Supreme Court granted an injunction to keep protesters from blocking access to the provincial legislature, days after Indigenous rights demonstrators disrupted the speech from the throne.

The injunction is specific to the legislative grounds and does not cover other government and ministry buildings set to be targeted by Friday’s protests.

Demonstrators are acting in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who oppose the $6.6-billion Coastal GasLink pipeline, which would traverse their traditional territory near Houston, B.C.

Widespread solidarity protests broke out across B.C. and Canada after the RCMP moved in last week to enforce an injunction clearing blockades along the pipeline’s route.

The company has signed agreements with all 20 elected Indigenous councils along its route, who govern on-reserve matters.

No treaties have been signed covering traditional Wet’suwet’en territory, and hereditary chiefs say they have exclusive authority over that land outside of reserves.