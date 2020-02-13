New rail blockade halts West Coast Express, CP train service in Metro Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Protesters supporting Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in northern B.C. have set up a new blockade at the Canadian Pacific Railyard in Coquitlam, shutting down train service for Metro Vancouver.

The blockade near the Pitt River Bridge has led to the shutdown of West Coast Express service from downtown Vancouver to Mission Thursday afternoon, TransLink confirmed.

“We have been advised by Canadian Pacific Railway Police that we will not be able to run any more West Coast Express service today,” spokesperson Jill Drews said in a statement.

Passengers are being told to use SkyTrain and buses instead during the evening commute. TransLink says those travelling to Mission can take SkyTrain to Coquitlam Central Station, then take either the 701 bus or R3 RapidBus the rest of the way.

#WCE West Coast Express eastbound service is suspended this afternoon due to protestors blocking the railway adjacent to the Pitt River Bridge. Apologies for the inconvenience. Please contact 604-953-3333 if you require assistance planning an alternative route. ^cm — TransLink BC (@TransLink) February 13, 2020

In a statement, blockade organizers Red Braid Alliance said the new blockade was part of the “Shut Down Canada” movement that has seen similar blockades of CN Rail and Via Rail service across the country.

A CN Rail line blockade near New Hazelton, B.C., that was erected on Saturday is currently blocking all shipments to the Port of Prince Rupert.

“Our movements know that there is a direct opposition between the Wet’suwet’en struggle for sovereignty and Canada’s economy,” Sadie Morris, one of the protesters at the rail yard, said in a statement.

“Canada’s economy is solely built on land theft, the commodification of the life of the earth. For the Wet’suwet’en nation to be free, to stop Canada’s invasion of their sovereign territories, the economic system based on profit-gain needs to stop!”

RCMP and CP Rail police were soon seen gathering at the rail yard, talking to protesters.

The first RCMP is here. They have stopped all CP Rail traffic on the main line through and out of the Coquitlam yard pic.twitter.com/bhMnOtp2mx — Red Braid Alliance for Decolonial Socialism (@stopdisplacemnt) February 13, 2020

Sgt Waters of CP Police informs @jwints that media must leave our blockade site. Threatens media w/ arrest. pic.twitter.com/oPv7ivoEAu — Red Braid Alliance for Decolonial Socialism (@stopdisplacemnt) February 13, 2020

Blockades were erected after the RCMP enforced a court injunction last week against Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and their supporters, who had been stopping construction of the pipeline, a key part of a $40-billion LNG Canada liquefied natural gas export project.

Thursdays actions were just two of dozens of protests that have sprung up across the country since the RCMP moved into traditional, unceded Wet’suwet’en territory in northern B.C. to enforce a court injunction on behalf of the Coastal GasLink project.

The $6.6-billion project is meant to carry natural gas from northeastern B.C. to Kitimat.

The company has signed benefits agreements with all 20 elected Indigenous councils along the route.

But hereditary chiefs who oppose the project say elected councils only have jurisdiction over First Nations reserves. The hereditary chiefs claim authority over rights and title to land that was never covered by treaty.